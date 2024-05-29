Ryan Bingham and Hassie Harrison went from Yellowstone costars to spouses!

Bingham, 43, (who plays Walker) and Harrison, 34, (who plays Laramie) confirmed to Vogue in a Wednesday, May 29, profile that they recently tied the knot at her family’s residence in Texas.

“From the start, Ryan and I just really wanted to create a day that wasn’t just a series of events — but a heartfelt experience that centered around emotions, comfort, intimacy, and genuine moments with the people we love the most,” Harrison recalled to the outlet. “Every choice was a reflection of us, and getting to witness it all come to life was incredible.”

Harrison wore a lace Galia Lahav dress, befitting a “cowboy black tie” dress code that matched with the ceremony’s venue.

Related: Celebrity Weddings of 2024: Stars Who Got Married This Year The Golden Bachelor star Gerry Turner, Lauren Alaina, Usher and more celebrities went to the chapel in 2024 and got married. Turner met Theresa Nist during the inaugural season of the Bachelor Nation spinoff, which aired in late 2023. Weeks after their televised proposal, Turner and Nist wed in a live TV ceremony on January […]

Harrison walked down the aisle and exchanged vows with Bingham at her family home. His three children, whom he shares with ex-wife Anna Axster, served as flower girls and ring bearers.

After the couple said “I do,” they moved the party to the Crescent Club in downtown Dallas to celebrate.

“We really went all out with the theme, turning the club into an old-time Western bar complete with a mariachi band, Texas wildflowers, and a great DJ,” Harrison said. “We danced and drank into the night—probably a bit more and later than we should have considering the big day ahead—but it set the perfect tone for the rest of the weekend. It was the ideal way to begin our wedding festivities, surrounded by all the people we love in a place that feels like home.”

Bingham and Harrison had been dating since 2023, debuting their relationship via Instagram that April.

“Our story is thanks to my mom. She and Ryan met by chance through a mutual friend at a charity event in Dallas during a production break,” Harrison recalled to Vogue. “I wasn’t there, but it just happened to be during a time when both Ryan and I were transitioning into new chapters of our lives. They got to talking and discovered just how many Texas-based friends and acquaintances we had in common—so sensing an opportunity, she encouraged Ryan to give me a call.”

Related: Costar Couples! Celebs Who Fell in Love on TV and Movie Sets From Jennifer Aniston and Justin Theroux to Nina Dobrev and Ian Somerhalder, see which stars have found love on set

She continued, “It’s still a wonder to us to this day that our paths hadn’t crossed sooner given all our shared connections back home. It truly was one of those serendipitous moments that make you realize life has a way of bringing people together at precisely the right time and place.”

Once Bingham gave Harrison a call, they started seeing one another. As their relationship progressed into something serious, Bingham proposed marriage twice with the first happening during a low-key date night at home.

“Ryan had been unusually quiet all night, and I could see he was visibly nervous—which was out of character for him,” Harrison noted. “Then, out of nowhere he broke the silence and said, ‘I want to ask you to marry me, but only if you say yes.’ I didn’t hesitate a moment before telling him I would. It’s true what they say—when you know, you just know.”

Harrison said “yes” and Bingham later formally asked her a second time with a ring.