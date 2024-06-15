Yellowstone costars Ryan Bingham and Hassie Harrison started as on-screen lovers, but brought their romance to life as husband and wife.

The actors first met on set of the Paramount Network western series Yellowstone in 2019 portraying love interests Walker and Laramie. It wasn’t until later, and thanks to Harrison’s mother, that the two got together. The couple announced their relationship in April 2023 and tied the knot during a private home wedding in October 2023. Though the couple didn’t reveal their marriage until May 2024, speculation about their status arose when both were seen wearing rings on their respective Instagram accounts.

Months before exchanging vows, Bingham and Harrison purchased a four bedroom, four bath 4,300- square-foot ranch in Topanga Canyon together. They bought the estate for just under $5 million in June 2023.

When it came time for the proposal, Harrison shared that it actually happened twice.

“Ryan had been unusually quiet all night,” she shared with Vogue in May 2024. “Then, out of nowhere he broke the silence and said, ‘I want to ask you to marry me, but only if you say yes.’ I didn’t hesitate a moment before telling him I would. It’s true what they say — when you know, you just know.”

The second proposal came later with wine, a steak dinner and a ring after Bingham asked Harrison’s father for his blessing.

“It was a night that captured everything right, effortless, and genuinely beautiful about what we love most about one another and the relationship we’ve built together,” Harrison reminisced to Vogue.

Keep scrolling for a complete timeline of Bingham and Harrison’s love story:

June 2019

The pair met on set of Yellowstone during filming for season 3. Bingham has played Walker since the first season, but Harrison joined the cast in season 3 playing Laramie.

April 2023

The couple weren’t romantically linked until four years later. Harrison shared with Vogue in May 2024 that her mother “encouraged Ryan to give me a call” after they met by chance at a charity event in Dallas during a production break. Bingham announced their relationship with a post via Instagram of the two kissing and captioned it, “More than a spark.”

May 2023

Harrison shared a photo of the two via Instagram attending Stagecoach music festival, where Bingham performed.

June 2023

The twosome bought an estate together located in Topanga Canyon right outside of Los Angeles. The 10-acre mansion sold for $4.6 million and has 4 bedrooms and 4 bathrooms.

July 2023

The Yellowstone costars attended a Colter Wall concert together. Bingham shared via Instagram a photo of the two smiling at each other and captioned it, “My lady asked me to take her to go see Colter Wall.”

October 2023

Bingham and Harrison tied the knot at Harrison’s family home in Dallas. The two would open up to Vogue months later, but decided to keep their ceremony private at the time.

November 2023

Wedding rumors sparked when Bingham posted a video promoting his bourbon brand and was seen wearing a gold band. Neither he nor Harrison commented on the speculations at the time.

December 2023

Harrison posted a video collage to celebrate the launch of Bingham’s Bourbon. At the NFR After Party, the couple were shown singing together on stage at the Inspire Nightclub & Lounge at the Virgin Hotels in Las Vegas.

January 2024

Harrison’s Instagram post for New Year’s furthered marriage rumors due to the ring spotted on her finger.

March 2024

Harrison shared a sweet moment of the two gazing into each other’s eyes in honor of Bingham’s birthday. “Happy birthday to my sweet, sweet cowboy. Let’s keep adventuring, dreaming and giggling all night together. . . you know, best friend stuffs,” Harrison captioned the Instagram post.

May 2024

The spouses opened up to Vogue about their October 2023 wedding. Harrison told the outlet the theme she wanted was “Western, but it had to be elegant Western.” The bride wore a beaded gown designed by Galia Lahav for the ceremony and changed into a Netta BenShabu dress for the reception. Bingham donned a Kiton tuxedo paired with custom-made boots by Republic Boots.

“From the start, Ryan and I just really wanted to create a day that wasn’t just a series of events — but a heartfelt experience that centered around emotions, comfort, intimacy and genuine moments with the people we love the most,” Harrison told Vogue.

June 2024

Harrison shared a photo of her in a white robe with “Mrs. Bingham” printed in cursive on the back in lieu of the couple’s wedding announcement.