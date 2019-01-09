Arnold Schwarzenegger is showing off his goods — on his T-shirt! The Terminator star stepped out in a black top bearing a photo of his fit physique and the words “Arnold Classic Columbus Ohio” while out and about in L.A. on Tuesday, January 8.

The former California governor, 71, topped the look off with a quilted black leather jacket, dark jeans, black sneakers, a belt with an oversize gold buckle and a cigar hanging out of his mouth.

The actor’s shirt promoted his Arnold Classic professional bodybuilding competition, which will take place in Columbus at the Ohio State Fair on March 2. Schwarzenegger founded the event in 2002.

The former Mr. Universe underwent open-heart surgery in late March 2018 for a pulmonic valve replacement for the second time.

“[His] 1997 replacement valve was never meant to be permanent, and has outlived its life expectancy, so he chose to replace it,” the Running Man star’s spokesperson, Daniel Ketchell, told The Washington Post at the time.

Schwarzenegger was discharged from Cedars-Sinai Medical Center in L.A. on April 6. He gave fans an update about his health with a video posted to Twitter shortly after.

“I just want you to know that I’m feeling much better,” he said in the clip. “I can’t say, even with my positive attitude, that I’m great, because I’m not great yet, great is a totally different level, but I’m good. I get good care, good doctors, good nurses. Everything is fantastic.”

By September, he was back to work, reuniting with his Terminator costar Linda Hamilton for the upcoming sixth film in the franchise.

