Yolanda Hadid is a single woman. The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills alum and her boyfriend, Matt Minnis, have split, multiple sources tell Us Weekly.

Two insiders noted that the pair called it quits a few months back. Hadid opened up exclusively to Us Weekly in January about falling in love again after her marriage to David Foster ended. (The pair split in 2015 after four years of marriage, and their divorce was finalized in 2017.)

“I’m so happy. I took two years to really recover from my marriage and I really needed to get to a place where I felt … in my own power as a single woman, feeling strong, running my own life without depending on anybody or anybody telling me what to do or having to care for somebody,” Hadid told Us on January 9. “And it was a year two years, but I’m really excited to be back in love. There’s nothing better than feeling in love, and with somebody who is a great person, a great human being, who is not in his industry, that is very private … it’s a good feeling.”

One month later, Us Weekly exclusively revealed that Hadid’s then-mystery beau was the L.A.-based businessman.

“It’s relatively new,” the former model told Us in January. “Just, you know, sitting in front of the fire, just talking, listening to music … I’m so into the simple things of life today. I don’t want any jewelry, I don’t want any houses, I don’t want anything crazy. I just want intimacy with a good human being who has my back.”

News of Hadid’s split comes less than a week after Foster, 68, proposed to Katharine McPhee during a romantic getaway in Italy. A source told Us on Thursday, July 5, that the music producer and the singer, who is 34 years his senior, want a short engagement and hope to “have a family.”

