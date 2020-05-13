Friends forever. YouTuber Crawford Collins paid tribute to Corey La Barrie after he died in a fatal car accident at age 25 on Sunday, May 10.

“Corey, you were my brother/best friend/channel partner and one crazy motherf–ker. From the the 1st day I met you, you’ve done nothing but push me to be a better person and help me out any chance you had,” Collins, 23, wrote in an emotional statement posted to Twitter on Tuesday, May 12. “Anytime I needed help with a video or had no money to call an Uber or needed a place to stay, you were always the 1st one to help me out and the same would go for any of your friends that needed the same. You are the perfect example of a supportive friend and what everyone is saying about you supports that 1000x over.”

Us Weekly confirmed La Barrie’s untimely death on Monday, May 11, when Los Angeles Police Department spokesman Officer Tony Im detailed the events of the car wreck. “They ran into a stop sign and a tree,” Im told Us. “The driver is going to be arrested for a crime.” At the time, Im reported that the investigation was still ongoing, but the LAPD later confirmed that Ink Master alum Daniel Silva was arrested, charged and booked for his involvement in the accident. Silva, 26, was driving a McLaren 600LT sports car and was rushed to a local hospital for his own severe injuries after the crash. He is currently being held on $2 million bail.

As Collins reflected on his friendship with La Barrie, he added that the influencer “always lived life to the fullest” and that he would cherish the time they spent together — even when they got each other “into some trouble.”

“I wish more then [sic] anything that we could have accomplished all the big plans that we had for the future. But I take comfort in knowing how many people you impacted positively in such a short time and because of that your legacy will live forever,” Collins wrote. “I’ve never been much of a writer and I could speak for hours about how much you’ve impacted me and everyone around you … You’re a legend bro. Love you always.”

Shortly after penning his thoughtful tribute, Collins reposted one of La Barrie’s tweets from January in his honor. “Nothing’s guaranteed in this life, go out and live every day like it’s your last!” La Barrie wrote at the time. “Spread nothing but love and positivity.”