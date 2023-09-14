Zoë Sugg and Alfie Deyes have cemented themselves as one of YouTube’s long lasting couples over the years.

The English natives met in 2012, three years after they each created their YouTube channels. As they each gained millions of followers, the duo (a.k.a. “Zalfie”) also sparked a romance and made their relationship status official in 2013.

“Alfie and I both have days when we feel the pressure on our relationship and want to punch each other in the head – who doesn’t?!,” Zoella shared in a February 2018 interview with Glamour UK. “But we know when to talk, and when to give each other space.”

She continued: “Alfie films every day which I took a bit of getting used to, but we have a routine where I might say, ‘I don’t fancy being in your video today,’ and he’ll just say ‘OK.’ But really, we don’t argue very much at all. We’re kind of boring in that sense.”

In addition to welcoming their dog, Nala, in 2014, Sugg and Deyes grew their family with the birth of their daughter, Ottie Rue, in 2021. The pair announced they are expecting their second child together in July 2023.

Scroll below to relive Sugg and Deyes’ biggest relationship moments:

September 2012

The couple first met at one of Deyes’ fan meet and greets. That September, the duo collaborated on videos for each other’s YouTube channels, in which they gave each other funny makeovers.

August 2013

After shutting down romance rumors in a Valentine’s Day-themed video that February, Sugg confirmed they were dating in a blog post.

October 2014

“Myself and Alfie moved in together,” Sugg revealed in a YouTube video filmed in bed with Deyes. “It wasn’t that we didn’t want anybody to know, it’s just that it was a really fun and exciting process to do together, and this is the first time we’ve properly lived together.”

November 2014

One month after moving into their first house, the pair adopted their pug, Nala.

September 2015

Sugg and Deyes received official wax figures at Madame Tussauds in London as a part of the museum’s special YouTube-themed exhibit.

June 2017

The couple moved out of their first home and into a new house in Brighton, England.

March 2018

Sugg told Glamour UK that Deyes is “the best person to have around” when dealing with mental health struggles. “He says, ‘Why do you care? Those people don’t matter, they’re not the ones who know you or care about you, so don’t give them the time of day,’” she shared.

She went on to note that their relationship “is never competitive” in respects to their online followings. “I can talk to him about an issue and I don’t have to explain it because he understands immediately,” Sugg told the magazine. “The downfall is we talk about work a lot and we both work from home so we’re around each other a lot.”

October 2020

In honor of their eighth anniversary, Sugg shared the first photo she and Deyes ever took together via Instagram. “(As you can see, he was really happy about it too 😂)” the captioned tha snap, which featured herself making a funny face as Deyes pretended to be asleep. “Bring on the next 8💪🏼.”

August 2021

Five months after announcing they were expecting their first child together, Sugg and Deyes welcomed their daughter, Ottie. “She’s here! Meet Ottilie Rue Deyes 💕 29/08/21,” Sugg captioned a sweet photo of her newborn at the time.

December 2021

“Ottilies first Christmas was better than I ever imagined,” Sugg wrote alongside family photos via Instagram. “The excitement of her first stocking definitely got the better of her 😂🥰 Hope you’re all enjoying this funny bit where there is no concept of what day it is between Christmas & New Year ♥️.”

August 2022

Ahead of Ottie’s first birthday, Deyes shared a throwback pic of him cradling Sugg’s baby bump via Instagram. Days later, Sugg posted several pics from their daughter’s flower-themed birthday celebration.

July 2023

The couple announced they are expecting their second child via a joint Instagram post, writing, “Our family is growing! Little girl joining us in December 🤍.”

August 2023

“How do we have a 2 year old already? 😭,” Sugg captioned family photos from Ottie’s second birthday party. “Feel so lucky to be her Mummy & can’t wait for the next year of watching her grow and blossom! Here’s to 2 years of you Ottilie Rue x.”

September 2023

Sugg and Deyes announced they were engaged after more than a decade together via Instagram, captioning a black and white video from their special day with a white heart emoji.