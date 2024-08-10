Zac Brown’s friend Jake Nodar is defending the musician against his ex-wife Kelly Yazdi’s “one-sided” claims.

“A few months ago, Zac’s ex took to social media in the form of a poem that rivals the greats like Dr. Seuss. It was entitled, ‘Butterflies Don’t Belong in Nets,’” Nodar said in a Friday, August 9, Instagram video. “She said she’s a wildflower that was yanked from the ground and shoved into a pot. Let me tell you: Most people would kill to live in this pot.”

Nodar alleged that Yazdi, 33, previously spent “thousands [of dollars] a month” on spa treatments, clothes and vacations.

“Kelly claims to be a wild horse that’s been caged. As someone that’s trained horses professionally for over 20 years and has worked with actual wild horses, let me just say that is offensive to all actual wild horses,” Nodar quipped. “Kelly speaks about how Zac didn’t want her to dress a certain way. Let me tell you, if you’re a grown-ass adult and think wearing a string bikini that shows off your [body] when you bend over in front of 8-year-olds is OK, you deserve to be told otherwise.”

Brown, 46, and Yazdi secretly wed in August 2023 before separating four months later. In May, Brown named Yazdi in a lawsuit and claimed that one of her Instagram posts allegedly tarnished his public image. The Zac Brown Band frontman claimed that Yazdi’s post broke a confidentiality agreement that she signed during their whirlwind marriage. He also filed for an emergency temporary restraining order, which was denied by a judge.

In court documents obtained by Us Weekly earlier this month, Brown accused Yazdi of stealing confidential documents. Yadzi, meanwhile, has denied Brown’s claims.

“I intend to respond swiftly and robustly to his meritless complaint that publication of two poems on my personal social media account divulged any ‘confidential information’ about his business,” she wrote via Instagram in May. “Much less authorizes a court to enjoin me from speaking about matters in my personal life that have nothing to do with my brief former work for the Zac Brown Collective, Inc.”

According to Nodar, Yazdi’s remarks continually detail “false allegations” that are “defamatory” toward Brown.

“Kelly has been instructing her family members to comment [on our posts] and telling them exactly what to say,” he claimed. “Kelly likes to paint this portrait of her being a free spirit … this isn’t the case. I saw on numerous occasions Kelly making staff members cry. Kelly was controlling, Kelly was mean and if Kelly didn’t get her way, there was hell to pay.”

Nodar further stressed that Brown and Yazdi’s marriage was “not a situation [where she was] locked in a castle” because Yazdi had been wanting “fame, power and money for a very long time.”

Nodar continued, “Zac took care of Kelly. It wasn’t just the trips or the clothes or the spa treatments or the fact that he paid off her house in Hawaii. Zac also gave her a very generous salary for the work she did at his company.”

Per Nodar, Yazdi was allegedly aware that “her time with the company was up” when Brown filed for divorce.

“So, she logged into her work email account and stole 170 documents, many of which were confidential and forwarded them to her personal email address,” Nodar claimed. “This is a crime.”

Yazdi addressed the ongoing litigation in a Thursday, August 8, social media video, calling the accusations “misleading” but did not mention the breach of confidentiality accusations specifically.

Zac was previously married to Shelly Brown, with whom he shares daughters Justice, 16, Lucy, 15, Georgia, 14, Joni, 12, and son Alexander, 9.