Former Bachelorette star Zac Clark is reflecting on his past engagement to ex-fiancée Tayshia Adams.

“In the moment, it felt real, it felt right — it was all those things. I wouldn’t change anything,” Clark, 39, shared while appearing on “The Ben and Ashley I Almost Famous Podcast” on Friday, September 8. “I don’t live in regret. It’s a very special moment in time and in my life regardless of what happened.”

Clark — who rarely discusses his experience on season 16 of The Bachelorette — looked back at his romantic proposal to Adams, 33, confirming that he “meant it at the time.”

The addiction specialist and Adams left their season of the show, which aired in 2020, as an engaged couple.

“If you’ll let me, I’m going to choose you right now. I’m going to choose you tomorrow morning,” he told Adams during the December 2020 finale. “I’m going to choose you next week and next year. I’m going to choose you forever, because I love you.

Nearly one year after their proposal aired on ABC, the duo announced their split.

“Tayshia Adams and Zac Clark are no longer a couple,” a rep confirmed to Us Weekly in November 2021.

While they’ve both stayed tight-lipped about what went wrong in their relationship, Clark offered some insight during his Friday podcast appearance.

“Two good people don’t always make a good relationship that’s my experience there,” he said, playing coy.

Adams previously spoke to Us Weekly about why she and Clark do not publicly discuss their breakup.

“Him and I both know the truth and where we stand, and I’ve actually never said anything in the media about our relationship except for [that] we’re no longer together,” she shared with Us in December 2022. “And I know people might think otherwise, but that’s literally the only statement we’ve ever given out. I think that’s just something about maturity and how we decided to proceed and yeah, at the end of the day, no one else needs to know anything else.”

While Clark admittedly doesn’t like to speak about his time on the show, he did tell “Almost Famous” podcast hosts Ben Higgins and Ashley Iaconetti that he doesn’t “give myself enough credit” for going on the Bachelor Nation journey. That being said, Clark’s life has changed “in a lot of ways” in the years after The Bachelorette.

“The biggest thing I’m proud of from that whole thing is watching it back and my friends saying, ‘That’s you.’ … That’s the biggest compliment anyone could give me,” Clark shared. “People say they get a bad edit or whatever and that’s foreign to me … No one can make me say or do anything and that was just who I was.”