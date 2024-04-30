Zach and Tori Roloff’s son Josiah’s 2nd birthday got off to a rocky start.

“Today has been a doozy and I feel like it’s times like these that God is telling us all to slow down,” Tori began a lengthy Instagram Story message on Monday, April 29. “We ended up at urgent care to help get Zach some relief from sickness.”

Though Tori, 31, didn’t specify the type of illness Zach, 33, was dealing with, she did share that she suffered an injury of her own. “Our floors are being reinstalled and within 20 minutes of being home I threw my back out bad and can’t move currently because I was trying to move furniture on my own,” she explained.

The former TLC personality stated that she was feeling “guilt about tomorrow and how Josiah will (or if) he’ll remember it,” adding, “But I’m just praying he feels loved and celebrated.” Tori also shouted out some friends who helped decorate their home for Josiah’s big day. “I know he will feel a little more loves because of you three!!” she gushed.

Tori’s life update was accompanied by a photo of presents for Josiah placed on their kitchen island, along with a truck-themed “Happy Birthday” sign and a No. 2 balloon. Earlier on Monday, Tori shared dozens of adorable Instagram Story photos of Josiah over the years, writing, “I can’t believe this dude is going to be two tomorrow.”

Tori later confirmed via Instagram that she and Zach were still under the weather for Josiah’s birthday on Tuesday, April 30. “This birthday doesn’t look the way I thought it would this year. Mom and dad are sick,” she wrote in a sweet birthday tribute for their youngest child. “Mom threw out her back. And the house is torn apart to finish repairing the broken pipe we had. But Si guy we love you so much bigger than today and we will celebrate properly ASAP.”

Zach and Tori tied the knot in 2015 and went on to welcome kids Jackson, 6, Lilah, 4, and Josiah in 2017, 2019 and 2022, respectively. After many years of sharing their family’s lives on TLC’s Little People, Big World, the couple and their kids appeared in their final episode of the reality series on April 23.

Zach’s latest health scare comes one year after he underwent an emergency brain surgery in February 2023. “Zachary had an emergency shunt revision this morning,” Tori shared via Instagram at the time, alongside photos of Zach in a hospital bed. “It’s been a scary 72 hours but he is doing well and recovering!!”

Earlier this year, Tori revealed that Zach “almost died” from the incident during a February episode of their “Raising Heights” podcast. “I get woken up that morning at 2 a.m., 4 a.m. and this nurse goes, ‘Your husband’s getting moved to ICU.’ I fled in a panic to [the] ICU,” she recalled. “And when I got to you — Zach was there yelling my name and so I’m like, ‘Oh, my gosh, he’s dying, like, this is it. We need help right now.’ … I was just preparing myself for the worst because I had no idea what was going on.”

Zach explained that he had a shunt in his head since he was a child and went to the hospital after experiencing severe headaches. “I really feel like with spinal stuff, fluids, shunts and of those issues, the brain, headache, the idea of a migraine … it’s hard to pinpoint sometimes,” he stated. “We’re [coming] up on a year on that and I haven’t had a migraine since then.”