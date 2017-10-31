my very own 🕷MAN ! 👻🎃 A post shared by Gigi Hadid (@gigihadid) on Oct 31, 2017 at 2:35pm PDT

Zayn Malik is channeling his inner Spider-Man! Gigi Hadid shared a video of her man doing pull-ups dressed up as the iconic superhero for Halloween on Tuesday, October 31, on Instagram.

“my very own (spider emoji) MAN !” Hadid captioned the post. She also added a ghost and pumpkin emoji.

Hadid, 22, also posted a photo with Malik, 24, that showed off their matching couples costumes. She dressed up as Felicia Hardy, a supervillain who became one of Spider-Man’s love interests in the comic book series.

“Spidey’s girl,” the supermodel wrote. “HAPPY HALLOWEEN from #FeliciaHardy, The Black Cat xx.”

The “Pillowtalk” singer, who has been dating Hadid since November 2015, spoke to Us Weekly about their relationship last month. “We try not to think about it too much. There are a lot of people who are too busy in other people’s lives,” he told Us. “I just concentrate on my relationship and try to do right by my girlfriend and she does by me, and we hope for the best, as we all do!”

The former One Direction member also talked to Us about the Tommy Hilfiger designer giving him fashion advice. “She doesn’t really pick out my outfits, but we do the normal thing between boyfriend and girlfriend where we’re like, ‘I like this,’ or ‘That looks nice on you,’” he said.

Hadid recently approved of one of Malik’s looks and commented “Gawwwjusss my baby” with heart emojis on his Instagram when he shared a pic from Us Weekly’s Most Stylish New Yorkers party at The Jane Ballroom at The Jane Hotel on September 12.

