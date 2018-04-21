Adding more to the collection. Zayn Malik debuted a new haircut as well as a massive tattoo on his shaved head — and his ex-girlfriend, Gigi Hadid, gave the new look a thumbs up.

The “Let Me” singer, 25, shared an Instagram photo of himself on Friday, April 20, displaying a tattoo of a giant flower that covers the left side of his head and wraps around his ear.

The former One Direction member shared two different moving images in the post. The first photo is in black-and-white and has a ripple effect around his black hoodie. The second photo is in color and the singer is blowing out smoke and showing off his new hairstyle.

His ex-girlfriend seemed to approve the “Pillow Talk” crooner’s new look and gave it a “like” on Instagram. As previously, reported the pair made an announcement on March 13 that they were going their separate ways. “Gigi and I had an incredibly meaningful, loving and fun relationship and I have a huge amount of respect and adoration for Gigi as a woman and a friend,” Malik tweeted at the time. “She has such an incredible soul. I’m grateful to all of our fans for respecting this difficult decision and our privacy at this time, we wish this news could have come from us first. We love you all. xZ.”

Following the split, Malik debuted a new blonde look and revealed a rose tattoo on the back of his head. He was spotted with the ink on the set of a music video shoot for his latest single in Miami on March 21. The singer is known for his love for tattoos and he even has Hadid’s eyes tattooed on his chest. Malik previously tricked fans when he posted a photo of himself with a “M.O.M” tattoo on his face, which later turned out to be fake.

Us Weekly first reported in November 2015 that the model and the R&B singer were dating, following her split from Joe Jonas. Meanwhile, the “I Don’t Wanna Live Forever” singer was previously engaged to Little Mix’s Perrie Edwards from 2013 to 2015.

