Zendaya and Tom Holland are going strong after confirming their romance in 2021 — and their loved ones couldn’t be happier.

“These two are the real deal,” a source exclusively reveals of the couple in the latest issue of Us Weekly. “They started as besties, and that’s [why] their relationship is rock solid.”

Holland, 28, and Zendaya, 27, have had a “low-key” romance since the start, which is one of the things the insider tells Us their inner circle likes most about them.

“Their families are all in” on the relationship, the source adds. “[They] think they’re perfect together.”

While the British actor and the Challengers actress have remained in the limelight since meeting on the set of Spider-Man: Homecoming in 2016, they haven’t let fame affect their bond.

“They’re each other’s biggest supporters,” the insider says, adding, “They ‘get’ each other.”

After playing love interests Peter Parker/Spider-Man and MJ, respectively, in Spider-Man: Homecoming, Holland and Zendaya sparked romance speculation as they grew closer off camera.

It wasn’t until July 2021 that the pair confirmed their status when they were photographed kissing in a car in Los Angeles. The following month, the twosome attended friend Josh Florez’s wedding together in California.

Throughout their relationship, Holland and Zendaya have reunited on screen two more times for the Spider-Man franchise with Spider-Man: Far From Home and Spider-Man: No Way Home. They have also begun to let fans into their private lives as a couple.

Zendaya told E! News in September 2022 that her “boyfriend” was the first person she texted when she won Outstanding Lead Actress in a Drama Series at the Emmys that year.

Holland, meanwhile, gushed about his girlfriend in June 2023, telling Buzzfeed, “I’m locked up, so I’m happy and in love.”

Earlier this year, Zendaya returned the favor during her own interview with Buzzfeed. When asked which of her Dune cast members has the best “rizz,” the actress flipped the script and pointed to her partner.

“I don’t know. Rizz is short for charisma, right? Everybody’s kind of got their own,” Zendaya said in February. “I think someone who has beautiful charisma, not on the Dune cast, but personally works for me, is Mr. Tom Holland.”

She praised Holland for bringing out the best in her, explaining, “I’m more shy and kind of quiet, So it takes a bit more to pull me out of my shell. But he’s great at just talking to people, getting to know people.”

Zendaya added: “He’s just naturally very good at that. I’ve definitely had to pull it out of me a little bit. He’s got that natural gift.”

