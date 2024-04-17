Zendaya’s support system has been out in full force as she embarks on the press tour for her latest movie, Challengers.

While attending the film’s Los Angeles premiere on Tuesday, April 16, the actress, 27, told Entertainment Tonight that she feels “so lucky” to have her boyfriend, Tom Holland, by her side throughout the whirlwind promotion process.

“I have so much beautiful support around me,” Zendaya explained. “Even tonight, I have so many family — they’re over there — family and friends here.”

While Holland, 27, has been opting out of red carpet appearances for the film, he was spotted alongside Zendaya inside the London premiere’s venue earlier this month. The pair embraced, and Holland was later spotted taking photos of his girlfriend when she arrived on stage.

Related: Zendaya and Tom Holland’s Relationship Timeline Zendaya and Tom Holland have kept their romance relatively private, but fans know that the two have a long history. The actors met while working on Spider-Man: Homecoming in 2016 and dating rumors quickly followed. However, there wasn’t a direct confirmation of their relationship until July 2021, when they were spotted packing on the PDA […]

Just ahead of the film’s press tour, Holland and Zendaya took their love courtside in March, attending the BNP Paribas Open in Indian Wells, California. The duo were spotted singing along to Whitney Houston‘s “I Wanna Dance With Somebody” before the Emmy-winning actress met with winner Iga Świątek to pose for photos.

“I already got used to all this post-match craziness,” Świątek, 22, said in a press conference after the game. “For sure, meeting Zendaya was crazy, but on the other hand, she’s a human like all of us. So I was just happy that she’s enjoying tennis and she’s, you know, having this movie with tennis theme [Challengers] coming out. So that should be really exciting.”

When it comes to making public appearances — courtside or otherwise — Holland and Zendaya, who first sparked romance rumors in 2017, have opted for a quieter approach.

Related: Costar Couples! Celebs Who Fell in Love on TV and Movie Sets From Jennifer Aniston and Justin Theroux to Nina Dobrev and Ian Somerhalder, see which stars have found love on set

“Zendaya and Tom really did their best to keep their romance under wraps when they first started dating,” a source exclusively told Us Weekly in July 2023. “Before they began seeing each other, they had both always been very private when it came to their personal lives. It was something that bonded them in the early stages of their relationship because they were both on the same page when it came to avoiding public speculation.”

However, that changed after their relationship officially went public. Following years of chatter about their status, the Spider-Man costars were spotted kissing in a car in 2021, finally offering fans visual confirmation that their romance was not just a rumor.

“They acknowledge that everyone knows they’re together,” the source added. “So Tom is proud to call Zendaya his girlfriend and express how much he loves her because he wants the world to know.”