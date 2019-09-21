



Part of the family. Zoë Kravitz had a funny reaction to Beyoncé‘s Halloween photo, which shows the singer dressed up like Lisa Bonet.

The “Formation” singer posted a number of old family photos to her website on Friday, September 20, including one that paid tribute to the 51-year-old ’90s style icon.

In the photo, Beyoncé, 38, dons microbraids, a hat and a cross necklace while holding her twins, Rumi and Sir Carter — who she shares with husband Jay-Z — who are wearing colorful onesies similar to what the Big Little Lies star, 30, wore as a baby in a 1989 photo with her mom, Bonet, and dad, Lenny Kravitz.

“I can’t ….is @beyonce also my mom now or ?” Zoë captioned a side-by-side photo comparison on Instagram on Friday.

In another photo, Beyoncé wears a similar bohemian-style outfit while holding purple orchids, mimicking an old school snapshot of the A Different World star.

“Seriously, @beyonce ? am i your child toooo ???? yassss,” Zoë praised the singer in another Instagram post.

In addition to their 2-year-old twins, the “Mood 4 Eva” singer also shares Blue Ivy, 7, with the 49-year-old rapper.

Meanwhile, Zoë married actor Karl Glusman at her father’s mansion in Paris in June with her Big Little Lies costars Reese Witherspoon, Laura Dern, Nicole Kidman and Shailene Woodley in attendance.

The couple kept their engagement low-key until November 2018, when she spoke to Rolling Stone about the upcoming nuptials.

“Oh yeah, I’m engaged,” she said. “I haven’t told anyone yet. I mean, I haven’t told the world.”

The Love star, 31, had planned on an elaborate proposal in Paris but opted for a casual way to pop the big question.

“I was in sweatpants. I think I was a little drunk. I could feel his heart beating so fast — I was like, ‘Baby, are you OK?’ I was actually worried about him,” she explained. “I love that it wasn’t this elaborate plan in Paris. It was at home, in sweatpants.”

For access to all our exclusive celebrity videos and interviews – Subscribe on Youtube!