— Zoe Saldana celebrated Mother’s Day early with an intimate breakfast at Tiffany & Co.’s Tiffany Cafe in Beverly Hills.

— Ally Hilfiger popped into a Sunlighten sauna at ReCOVER NYC for some Met Gala recovery.

— Ghostface Killa and RZA enjoyed dinner with friends at TAO Downtown in NYC.

— Nick Borenstein hit the red carpet for the premiere of Sweater at the Tribeca Film Festival.

— Kim and Kourtney Kardashian rocked Australian swimwear brand Fae while in Bali. Kim wore Fae’s moss Maven Top and Kourtney donned Fae’s tangerine Tallara Top and Zenith Bottoms.

— Diplo performed at Encore Beach Club for the 2019 Billboard Music Awards official afterparty in Las Vegas.

— Whitney Fransway attended the Mayfair x Vitacup brunch in Venice, California, where goodies from Nastygal, Van De Vort and more brands were gifted to attendees.

— Winnie Harlow celebrated at the Met Gala afterparty at Up & Down with McDonald’s world famous fries.

— Emma Roberts enjoyed a Forma Facial treatment at Le Jolie Medi Spa in West Hollywood.

— Olivia Culpo posed for pictures inside the the Colgate Optic White Beauty Studio in NYC.

— Drake kicked off his partnership with Wynn Nightlife with a show-stopping performance at XS Nightclub.

— Kenneth Branaugh chatted with friends at his movie All is True at the Robbin Williams Center in NYC.

— Hailee Steinfeld prepped her skin with DNA Renewal products ahead of her glam look for the 2019 Met Gala.

— Don Cheadle attended the Doris Bergman, Precious Vodka and Buywine.com 3rd annual Gratitude Lounge for the 12th annual George Lopez Celebrity Golf Classic.

— Gerard Butler attended the premiere of Maiden during the Tribeca Film Festival at The Water Club.

— Lance Bass celebrated his 40th birthday at Rocco’s West Hollywood and enjoyed Snack Pop’s Mrs. Fields Cookie Pop and Moet Chandon.

— Tom Sandoval celebrated Cinco de Mayo with DeLeón Tequila at the 46th annual Daytime Emmy Awards.

— Julianne Moore attended the 2019 Verizon Media NewFront on behalf of the upcoming documentary 5B in NYC.

