Zoey Deutch and boyfriend Jimmy Tatro are couple goals.

The pair first went public with their romance on Valentine’s Day in 2021, and have since shared glimpses of their relationship with fans.

During an interview with Betches U Up? in August 2022, Deutch opened up about why she and Tatro make such a great match, sharing that being opposites is one of their secrets to success as a couple.

“I would be so bored If I was dating someone who agreed with me on everything and thought everything in the same way as me – I’d be so bored by that,” Deutch said at the time. “I mean I am currently with someone who is my actual polar opposite.”

The twosome’s sense of humor also brought them together. Deutch shared a humorous story with Lights, Camera, Barstool in August 2022 about Tatro playfully getting secondhand embarrassment while watching her character in the 2022 film Not Okay.

“My boyfriend watched it for the first time and he was like, ‘No! Zoey, why are you doing that?’” She recalled at the time. “I don’t know if he actually really watched it because his head was in his hands the whole time.”

Keep scrolling to see a timeline of Deutch and Tatro’s relationship:

February 2021

The couple went public on Valentine’s Day in 2021 when Tatro posted an Instagram collage filled with the pair smiling at each other.

“Just using today as an excuse to post some top notch untapped Zoey content,” he captioned the sweet post.

November 2021

Tatro made a post in honor of Deutch’s birthday via Instagram. He shared cute photos of the two and a funny picture of Deutch with a filter that gave her a mustache.

“Happy [birthday] Fred,” Tatro humorously captioned the post.

February 2022

Deutch and Tatro made their first public appearance as a couple when they cuddled up at a Super Bowl LVI pregame party. Decked out in Rams gear, the pair were all smiles. In the following months, they attended both the premiere of Deutch’s Something From Tiffany’s, the 75th Cannes Film Festival and the 16th annual CNN Heroes event.

May 2022

The two had fun in France with couple Nina Dobrev and Shaun White, sharing photos of the foursome partying together at the 28th annual amfAR Gala.

Things took a turn when Tatro posted an Instagram video of him and Deutch getting pulled over by the cops. Deutch opened up about the mishap on the Kelly Clarkson Show in December later that year.

“We were leaving an event very early in the morning and we, I don’t know how, somehow ended up on the track for the Grand Prix in Monaco,” the Set It Up actress recalled at the time. “And they were all like, coming on and bringing all the cars on for the Grand Prix. So, we got stopped and pulled over.”

January 2023

Detuch and Tatro celebrated the new year with a trip to Antarctica. The pair shared photos of the icebergs and wildlife, as well as the fun they had riding in a helicopter and swimming in the ocean.

July 2023

Tatro shared sweet snaps of the two at the Silverstone racetrack in England for a weekend of racing.

August 2023

The couple explored Ireland and had plenty of photos to share of the scenery, animals and architecture.

“I love Ireland,” Tatro captioned his post with a green heart emoji.

December 2023

Deutch and Tatro ended their year with a snowboarding trip to Colorado with a group of friends. They captured videos of Tatro’s skills and a polo game. The pair also posed with two of the polo horses and mallets in hand.

February 2024

Deutch dedicated a post to Tatro for his birthday, captioning it, “happy jimmy day!!” Alongside the tribute, the Flower actress shared a compilation of pics of herself and Tatro throughout the years.