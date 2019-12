Jill Schoelen

You never forget your first fiancée. Pitt and his Cutting Class costar were engaged for eight months in 1989, but their flame burned out when the two rendezvoused in Budapest, Hungary. In 2011, the Fight Club star reportedly told The Sun, “She told me that she had fallen in love with the director of the film. I was so shocked I said, ‘I’m outta here.'”