Nicole Poturalski

Us confirmed in August 2020 that Pitt was dating the German model after they were spotted at Le Bourget airport outside of Paris. Pitt and Poturalski kept a low-profile as they made their way to the actor’s chateau in the South of France.

“It’s currently a go-with-the-flow situation, and Nicole’s not running around yelling about her love for Brad from the rooftops,” a source exclusively told Us in September 2020. “Nicole is [in L.A.] a lot for work. That’s where the bulk of her dates with Brad have been.”

Poturalski made headlines later that month when she shut down a social media user who asked why she and Pitt “hate Angelina” amid his court battle with the actress. “Not hating [on] anyone,” she replied via Instagram.

Us confirmed in October 2020 that Pitt and Poturalski called it quits. “Brad and Nicole have been over for a while now,” an insider revealed at the time. “They had a short-lived relationship that was never too serious.”