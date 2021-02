Jessica Szohr

The Gossip Girl alum and Rodgers sparked romance rumors in 2011. They called it quits but briefly reunited in early 2014. A source confirmed to Us they initially split because of other commitments.

“They broke up because her schedule was crazy for a while and they just couldn’t stay together in that situation but now they have been spending their free time together and things feel good. They fell right back into it,” the insider said at the time.