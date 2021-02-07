Olivia Munn

The X-Men: Apocalypse star started dating Rodgers in 2014. They were an item for three years before calling it quits in April 2017. When they started their relationship, Rodgers was estranged from his family. Their romance further strained the dynamic, a source told Us at the time.

“Aaron is the one that has pulled away from the family, not the reverse,” the insider said. “When he got together with Olivia Munn, his family told them they didn’t trust her and thought she wasn’t with him for the right reasons. That made him furious, and he ended up choosing Olivia over his family.”

During a 2018 interview on SirusXM’s Radio Andy, Munn revealed that she pushed Rodgers to reconnect with his family. “Before he and I started dating, he hadn’t spoken to the parents and one brother for, like, eight months before we started dating,” she explained.

Munn continued, “They had a really nice conversation, then they started coming out my first year when I was in Green Bay in 2014. I just think it’s really important to try to mend things in a family, and I encouraged that.”