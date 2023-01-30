She’s Little Mrs. Sunshine now. Abigail Breslin married fiancé Ira Kunyansky on Saturday, January 28.

“Ya girl got married y’all,” the Scream Queens alum, 26, captioned a photo of her hand with her engagement ring and her new diamond-encrusted wedding band via Instagram on Sunday, January 29.

Kunyansky, meanwhile, shared the news with a hilarious photo of his new wife looking terrified during the horah as loved ones danced while lifting the happy couple into the air on chairs. “Love my other second half ❤️ @abbienormal9,” the groom captioned the silly snap.

The pair tied the knot at Hummingbird Nest Farm, according to social media posts from their bridal party. The California venue is in the Santa Susana Mountains, just outside of Los Angeles. The Spanish style villa offers gorgeous views and plenty of space for a big wedding.

Notable wedding attendees included TikTok star Dylan Mulvaney as well as Abigail’s brother, Spencer Breslin, who serenaded the happy couple.

The actress’ pals shared their best wishes in the comments section. “Awww congrats, Abbie! So happy for you! Biggest hugs ever!!! ❤️💛❤️,” Kat McNamara wrote via Instagram.

Debra Messing commented, “Mazel Tov!!!!!!”

Beth Grant added, “All the best wishes in the world!! Love you always. ❤️❤️❤️.”

Ahead of her wedding, Abigail revealed that she had a special request for her bachelorette party: goat yoga.

“Well my life is now complete. Thank you so much @partygoatsla for making the first half of my bachelorette party incredible. (Yes, I asked for goat yoga for my bachelorette party, no I have zero shame.),” she shared via Instagram earlier this month. “Special thanks to all of my bridal party and my mama for hosting/ helping set this up. And the handlers at @partygoatsla. The biggest thanks is to Gizmo and Doc Brown (the literal G.O.A.T.S). Legit the best day 😭😭😭😭🐐🐐🐐🐐❤️❤️❤️❤️❤️❤️.”

The “Sophomore” singer revealed her longtime boyfriend proposed in February 2022 with a photo of her engagement ring. “I was like, ‘duh,’” she captioned a photo of her left hand. The engagement ring features a round center diamond on a band encrusted with smaller stones.

Kunyansky also shared a few photos of the happy couple from their proposal. He tagged Geoffrey’s Malibu, a waterfront restaurant in California with panoramic ocean views.

Two photos showed the newly engaged duo embracing on the sand at night as Abigail held up her left hand. A third photo appeared to show that the “Witchcraft” singer and her fiancé enjoyed a decadent meal of lobster and steak before Kunyansky popped the question.

Scroll down to see photos from their wedding: