Little Miss Sunshine is all grown up! Abigail Breslin is engaged to longtime boyfriend Ira Kunyansky.

The actress, 25, revealed the news via Instagram on Wednesday, February 23. “I was like, ‘duh,'” the Scream Queens alum captioned an photo of her left hand. An engagement ring featuring a round center diamond on a band encrusted with smaller stones was displayed. She added a hashtag that said “engaged y’all.”

Breslin’s celeb friends filled the comments section with their best wishes. “Awwwwwww congrats!!!!!!!💍,” The Great star Elle Fanning wrote.

“CONGRATULATIONS!!!” Shadowhunters alum Kat McNamara added.

Spencer Breslin, the bride-to-be’s brother, commented, “Congrats! Abs and ira!!!”

Kunyansky also shared a few photos of the happy couple from their proposal via Instagram. He tagged the location as Geoffrey’s Malibu, a waterfront restaurant in California with panoramic ocean views.

Two photos showed the newly engaged duo embracing on the sand at night as Abigail held up her left hand. A third photo highlighted what appeared to be their dinner from earlier that day. The “Witchcraft” singer and her fiancé seem to have enjoyed a decadent meal of lobster and steak before Kunyansky popped the question.

“Congrats guys!!!” Spencer, 29, commented on his future brother-in-law’s profile. The Even Stevens alum quipped, “Did u guys save some lobster for me?”

In July 2021, Abigail said that people often fail to realize she’s an adult due to her breakout role in 2006’s Little Miss Sunshine.

“Sometimes people forget that I’m 25 years old and not 9 anymore,” she explained to the U.K. news outlet iNews at the time. “People tend to want to keep you in one specific pigeonhole.”

She emphasized that she has nothing but good things to say about the film and her memories of being an Academy Award nominee at age 10 — but Abigail would like to play some adult roles.

“I don’t want to disrespect [Little Miss Sunshine],” the Stillwater star added. “It’s sweet in a way because I think people felt so emotionally attached to that role and to that film. They want me to be Olive. I understand that. I’ll always have a bit of Olive in me, but I want to try new things.”

Abigails engagement follows a difficult period in her life as her father died of COVID-19 in February 2021. She tried to remain positive as she celebrated the holiday season without him for the first time that December.

“Merry Christmas eve, everyone,” she shared via Instagram at the time. “I’m not gonna lie. This one is a weird one for me. My first holiday season sans my dada. I love the holiday season and am so thankful I get to spend it with my mom, my brothers, my friends and my boyfriend. I’m truly blessed.”

