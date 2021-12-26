Still processing her grief. After Abigail Breslin’s father, Michael Breslin, died earlier this year following a COVID-19 battle, she is getting candid about her new normal during the holiday season.

“Merry Christmas eve, everyone,” the Little Miss Sunshine star, 25, wrote via an Instagram post on Saturday, December 25. “I’m not gonna lie. This one is a weird one for me. My first holiday season sans my dada. I love the holiday season and am so thankful I get to spend it with my mom, my brothers, my friends and my boyfriend. I’m truly blessed.”

Breslin has been dating boyfriend Ira Kunyansky since 2017.

She continued in her post: “But it’s hard to know I can’t call my daddy and wish him a merry Christmas or send him a gift certificate to a good steakhouse (lol). Some days are harder than others. Grief is a tricky little monster. I wish there was an expiration date to missing someone, but I had almost 25 great years of having an awesome dad and I feel as though I know what he’d be saying right now. I think it’s somewhere along the lines of ‘Why ya crying, kid? I’m fiiiiiiine. Don’t worry about me! Love you, pretty!’”

The Scream Queens alum also added a sweet note to others who are similarly grieving during this year’s festive season.

“I see you, I hear you and you’re not alone,” she noted in her social media upload. “Nonetheless, I’m going to heavily cherish those who are here and hug them harder than ever. Merry Christmas to all … and to all, a good night.”

Breslin also captioned her Instagram message, “Happy holidays/ holiday-grief season.”

The “Fight for Me” songstress announced in February that her dad died after suffering from the coronavirus. He was 78.

“My daddy… Oh wow. Hard to write this. Harder than I thought. I’m in shock and devastation,” the actress confirmed the somber news at the time. “At 6:32 PM EST, my sweet, perfect, amazing, heroic, wonderful dada passed away after my family and I said goodbye. It was COVID-19 that cut my sweet daddy’s life too short. Mostly I want to remember my dad for who he was. My dad was a hilarious, boisterous, tenacious, rebellious, intelligent, sweet, incredible human being. He loved life. He loved his family. He loved the simple things.”

She concluded her note: “He loved me and he loved my brothers and he loved my mom. And we loved him. And we always will. I miss you daddy. I can’t wait to see you again. I won’t ever, ever, ever forget you. To the moon and back dada… Love, yours forever, Abs.”