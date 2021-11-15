How Her Son Is Doing

“That was really hard trying to explain to a 6-year-old that I do love [Konecki], but I’m not in love with him. Makes absolutely no sense for a 6-year-old,” Adele said. “There were so many answers I just couldn’t give him because there aren’t any really that he would understand. But he sees that I still love his dad. We live across the street from each other, we’re away together sometimes. Me and Simon chat away even without Angelo. Angelo could be at school. [We’re still friends] 100 percent. I respect him more than anyone.”

Leaving her marriage was a “loving” choice for Angelo, Adele added, explaining, “I’m still not fully over it, of me choosing to dismantle my child’s life for my own makes me very uncomfortable. I don’t feel guilt, I just feel somewhat selfish sometimes. I know I am nearing my goal of finding my happiness. No one ever makes me do what I don’t want, but I was really ignoring myself for a long time, which was wild to me when I realized it. I knew as an adult, Angelo would be livid with me for doing that. I knew that when he became an adult, he would be furious at me. And I didn’t want that either. It was hard work.”