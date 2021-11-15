Why She’s Embarrassed About Her Divorce

“I take marriage seriously,” the “Easy on Me” singer said. “And it seems like I don’t now, almost like I disrespected it by getting married and then divorced so quickly and stuff like that. I’m just embarrassed that I didn’t make my marriage work.”

She went on to say, “I’ve been obsessed with a nuclear family my whole life because I never came from one. In all of these movies and all of these books, you grow up thinking that’s what it should be. I just, from a very young age, promised myself that when we had kids, we would stay together. We would be that united family. And I tried for a really, really long time. And then I was just so disappointed for my son, I was so disappointed for myself. And I thought I was going to be the one to stop doing those bloody patterns all the time.”