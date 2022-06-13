Alex Rodriguez and Kathryne Padgett’s Relationship Timeline

In love again? Alex Rodriguez has been linked to Kathryne Padgett following his split from Jennifer Lopez.

“He’s in the playing field looking for someone he can eventually be in a serious committed relationship with,” an insider told Us Weekly in January 2022. “He’d love to find the next ‘J. Lo’ – he just hasn’t met ‘her’ yet. … At the moment he’s single and having fun.”

The former New York Yankees third baseman was in a relationship with Lopez from 2017 to 2021, ending their engagement that April. The twosome previously documented their blended family via Instagram. (Rodriguez shares daughters Natasha and Ella with ex-wife Cynthia Scurtis, while Lopez is the mother of twins Max and Emme with ex-husband Marc Anthony.)

“We have realized we are better as friends and look forward to remaining so,” Lopez and Rodriguez said in a statement at the time. “We will continue to work together and support each other on our shared businesses and projects. We wish the best for each other and one another’s children. Out of respect for them, the only other comment we have to say is thank you to everyone who has sent kind words and support.”

While the Hustlers star reconnected with ex-fiancé Ben Affleck, getting engaged again in April 2022, Rodriguez didn’t appear to rush into a relationship. After several outings with Padgett in early 2022, a source that the pair have a “great chemistry.”

“They never get bored together and have a lot of fun,” the insider said in June 2022, noting that “sparks are flying” between the duo. “He’s really into her.”

The source added at the time that the athlete and the fitness model, who have more than a two-decade age difference, were taking things slow.

“They haven’t put a title on their relationship yet and aren’t going around telling their friends they’re official,” the source said, confirming that the twosome had been “hanging out for the last few months.”

Scroll through to see Rodriguez and Padgett’s timeline: