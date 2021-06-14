2008

In July 2008, Scurtis’ attorney Earle Lilly claimed to People magazine that Rodriguez’s relationship with Madonna was “an affair of the heart” and not ”sexual infidelity.”

Amid the reports, which Madonna denied at the time, the athlete’s lawyer said in a statement: “His priorities are to have a future with his children and be a big part of their lives.”

Speculation about Scurtis’ relationship with Lenny Kravitz surfaced, but he denied any romantic feelings between the pair.

“Cynthia is a friend and is here with the godfather of her baby, who is also Alex’s trainer, his wife and their baby girl,” Kravitz said in the statement at the time. “She came here to escape from everything happening in New York City. I opened my home to her as a friend and I find it extremely hurtful that I am now being referred to as an adulterer.”

Despite the drama, the twosome finalized their divorce in 2008: “Cynthia and Alex Rodriguez have amicably resolved their dissolution of marriage proceedings,” Rodriguez’s lawyer said in a statement at the time. “They deliberately engaged in a private negotiation. This was and remains a personal family matter for both of them. All of their decisions were based upon and guided by the best interests of their daughters.”