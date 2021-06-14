2018

Things seemingly took a turn in 2018 amid Rodriguez’s relationship with Lopez after the former spouses reportedly disagreed over child support during mediation.

“All I can tell you, there’s been a shift, and I’m not sure what to attribute it to,” Scurtis told The New York Post at the time. “Alex has dated some wonderful women since our divorce, many of whom have had positive relationships with our children. Alex and I have worked well trying to create a stable environment for our daughters and there has never been an issue. Until now.”

In a statement to TMZ, Scurtis also fired back at reports that Rodriguez believed she could make a living of her own: ”To ensure that our daughters had a stable upbringing, and given his extensive traveling, Alex requested that I discontinue working and make parenting my primary focus.”

Through her lawyer, Scurtis added at the time: “I find it terribly disheartening, shocking and disappointing that Alex has resorted to reporting falsehoods. Why he seeks sympathy from the press and public baffles me.”

Rodriguez never publicly commented on the alleged child support dispute.