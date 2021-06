2019

The blended families put their differences aside for Natasha’s middle school graduation in 2019. Rodriguez shared a snap with Lopez, Scurtis and Nicolas via Instagram for the occasion.

“How is my beautiful angel going to be a freshman in High School?! Congrats Tashi, we love you! 👩🏽‍🎓❤️,” he captioned the snap, which also included his daughter Ella and Lopez’s twins with ex Marc Anthony.