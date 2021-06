2021

Following her split from Rodriguez, Lopez got back together with ex-fiancé Ben Affleck, whom she was previously engaged to from 2002 to 2004. Not long after Bennifer 2.0 took the internet by storm, the baseball commentator snapped a pic with Scurtis.

“Cynthia is a world class mommy to our girls … wrapping ice though?!?!?! LOL,” he quipped alongside a post of his ex-wife assisting him with ice on his leg at the gym.

The former spouses also posed for a pic with Nicolas.