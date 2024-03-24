Alicia Keys’ skincare line, Keys Soulcare, is often giving Us new products worth singing about.

The line recently released a Firm Belief Smoothing Peptide Cream, which is a clinically proven offering designed to provide long-lasting hydration and help reduce the appearance of fine lines.

According to the brand’s website, the rejuvenating face cream was formulated with “highly effective yet gentle, soul-nurturing ingredients” and can nourish and replenish dry skin.

Keys, 43, launched her eponymous beauty brand in 2020 alongside dermatologist Dr. Renée Snyder.

“I have always struggled with my skin since I was a kid starting out in the industry and being thrust into a world that was so new for me, so terrifying, it just continuously got worse,” the singer said in a statement on the brand’s website. “My skin only began to change when I started to look more inside of myself, at the energy around me, and taking care of every part of me.”

Keep scrolling for more on Keys Soulcare and other items the stars are buzzing about this week: