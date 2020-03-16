Jonas Brothers

“We love you guys and we are praying for everyone’s safety and wellness. We’ll see you soon,” the trio captioned a statement that they shared on their social media accounts on Friday, March 13. “Hey guys, we’ve been monitoring the situation and after careful consideration and growing concern for our fans, touring staff, and families’ wellness we regret to announce that our April 1 – 18 Las Vegas residency at Park MGM is being cancelled,” the statement read. “We did not make this decision lightly. We were so excited for the opportunity to share an amazing show with you guys, but nothing is more important than everyone’s health and safety. We are so sad to disappoint you guys, but it’s important for everyone to do what we can to keep everyone healthy.”