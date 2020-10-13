She Fought for More Lines in Fifth Harmony Songs

After the girl group recorded their debut single, “Miss Movin’ On,” in 2013, Brooke was heartbroken to learn that only one of her lines made the final edit. “This was our first single — our first chance to show the world we were more than just a reality TV group — and I’d only been given one line on the bridge, and one ad lib,” she writes, noting that she eventually mustered up the courage to complain to their manager. The track ended up being a hit regardless, and Fifth Harmony won their first VMA for the music video.