Amber Heard’s Dating History: From Johnny Depp to Elon Musk

Elon Musk

Amid her high-profile divorce from Depp, Heard dated the Tesla CEO for one year before they initially broke up in August 2017. After five months apart, the pair decided to give their relationship another try later that year.

In February 2018, an insider confirmed to Us that Heard and Musk pulled the plug on their romance for good. “Amber wants her independence and prefers being friends rather than romantically linked,” the source said at the time, with another insider adding, “Elon decided it was time to end things, and Amber agreed. They both care for one another, but the timing just isn’t right.”