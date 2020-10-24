Angelina Jolie’s Dating History: Brad Pitt, Billy Bob Thornton and More

Brad Pitt

Jolie was accused of causing Pitt’s divorce from Aniston in 2005 when the Mr. & Mrs. Smith costars fell in love on set. However, the Girl, Interrupted star denied they had a physical affair, saying on the Today show that year, “I wouldn’t be attracted to a man who would cheat on his wife.” That said, Brangelina’s romance soon went full steam ahead. She became pregnant with their first child together, Shiloh, by the end of 2005. Pitt legally became Maddox and Zahara’s father in 2006, and he adopted Pax in 2008, the same year that Jolie gave birth to Knox and Vivienne. Now a family of eight, the By the Sea costars announced their engagement in 2012. They wed at their Château Miraval estate in France two years later. Jolie filed for divorce in 2016. She and Pitt have yet to finalize their divorce as they battle for custody of their kids.