She Is a Business Owner

After moving on from her previous job as a makeup and hairstylist, Tendler started to create custom Victorian lampshades.

“I love working with my hands. I think that just based on that, doing something that’s artistic with my hands is really fun for me and something that I really enjoy,” Tendler told Nylon in 2019 after starting her online business, Silk Parlor. “It’s definitely been fun, it’s been a learning experience, but it’s also sometimes surprising and hard.”