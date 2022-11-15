Lynne Mishele’s Lawsuit

In November 2022, Lynne Mishele — the woman whose home Heche crashed into — filed a lawsuit against the late star’s estate, asking for $2 million in damages. Mishele alleged that Heche’s car “barreled through the front of her house and deep into its interior” before coming “to a halt just feet away” from her and her pets, adding that the fire caused by the crash destroyed “an entire life’s worth of her personal possessions.” She also claimed that the accident left her “completely traumatized, unusually startled by hearing loud noises, plagued by nightmares and flashbacks of the incident, terrified of walking outside, and, atop that, without a place to live.”