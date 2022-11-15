Cancel OK
Your account
Privacy Policy Terms and Conditions
Already have an account?
Get back to the

Top 5

Stories

Legal

A Breakdown of Anne Heche’s Estate Battle Following Her Death: Everything to Know

By
Anne Heche's Estate Sued by Woman Whose Home Was Destroyed in Car Crash
Anne Heche  Matt Baron/Shutterstock
6
6 / 6
podcast

Lynne Mishele’s Lawsuit

In November 2022, Lynne Mishele — the woman whose home Heche crashed into — filed a lawsuit against the late star’s estate, asking for $2 million in damages. Mishele alleged that Heche’s car “barreled through the front of her house and deep into its interior” before coming “to a halt just feet away” from her and her pets, adding that the fire caused by the crash destroyed “an entire life’s worth of her personal possessions.” She also claimed that the accident left her “completely traumatized, unusually startled by hearing loud noises, plagued by nightmares and flashbacks of the incident, terrified of walking outside, and, atop that, without a place to live.” 

See Full Gallery