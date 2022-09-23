Why Has Anne’s Ex James Objected?

In response, Atlas’ father and Heche’s ex-partner filed paperwork challenged the request. Tupper claimed that Heche previously appointed him to be in charge of her estate.

“FYI In case I die tomorrow and anyone asks,” the alleged 2011 email from Heche reads. “My wishes are that all of my assets go to the control of Mr. James Tupper to be used to raise my children and then given to the children. They will be divided equally among our children, currently Homer Heche Laffoon and Atlas Heche Tupper, and their portion given to each when they are the age of 25. When the last child turns 25 any house or other properties owned may be sold and the money divided equally among our children.”