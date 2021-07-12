Her everything! Ariana Grande and Dalton Gomez are finally enjoying their honeymoon two months after their secret wedding.

The “7 Rings” singer, 28, shared a series of Instagram photos from the couple’s trip to the Netherlands on Sunday, July 11, captioned with snail and waffle emojis — two items associated with the country. In one snap, the pop star and Gomez, 25, posed in a pair of giant wooden shoes, designed for tourists taking souvenir pictures of their time in the European nation.

Us Weekly confirmed that the “One Last Time” songstress and real estate agent wed in a top-secret ceremony held on May 15. “The room was so happy and full of love,” a rep for the singer told Us at the time, adding that fewer than 20 people attended the nuptials. “The couple and both families couldn’t be happier.”

Later in May, Grande posted photos from the wedding via Instagram. In one photo, the newlyweds shared a passionate kiss, with the Grammy winner wearing her signature ponytail under her veil.

The duo were first linked in early 2020 and got engaged in December 2020 after less than a year of dating. “Ariana is beyond excited,” a source told Us at the time. “She has really enjoyed getting to know and falling in love with Dalton out of the spotlight, something she didn’t get to do in her past relationships. They are so in love and committed to spend the rest of their lives together.”

The Nickelodeon alum previously dated Big Sean, the late Mac Miller and Pete Davidson, and all of those relationships played out largely in the public eye. With Gomez, however, the singer has been able to enjoy greater privacy. The twosome kept their romance a secret until May 2020, when they appeared in the music video for “Stuck With U,” Grande’s collaboration with Justin Bieber.

“He is the type of guy she has been looking for,” a source told Us in August of last year. “He’s very protective of her, will go out of his way for her and does little things that are chivalrous. Dalton will go above and beyond to meet her needs.”

The pair met after Grande hired Gomez to help her find a house before the COVID-19 pandemic. “When she saw him, she immediately thought he was cute and very good-looking, and she asked her team to set up an in-person meeting with him,” the insider added. “Ariana fell very hard for Dalton shortly after they met.t”

