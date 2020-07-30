Maria Shriver

The Chicago native began her broadcast journalism career in the 1980s. She requested to be relieved of her duties at NBC News when she became the first lady of California in 2003 but resumed working with the network 10 years later. She has also been an advocate for people with disabilities as a member of the Special Olympics board. In addition, Maria is the founder of the Shriver Report nonprofit organization and executive producer of the HBO docuseries The Alzheimer’s Project.