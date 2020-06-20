Her plus one! Ashley Benson and G-Eazy coupled up as they attended her sister Shaylene Benson‘s wedding on Thursday, June 18.

The new bride, 31, shared photos from the intimate gathering via Instagram Story on Friday. In one special pic, the Pretty Little Liars alum, 30, sat next to the musician, 31, at a 10-person dinner party at Selanne Steak Tavern in Laguna Beach, California. The actress wore a knee-length black dress for the big day and kept her wavy locks down.

Her newlywed sibling, meanwhile, donned a long, lacy white dress with a flower headpiece. “We tied the knot!” Shaylene captioned another snapshot with her financial advisor husband Adam Swerdlow.

Ashley and G-Eazy (real name Gerald Gillum) first sparked dating rumors when they were spotted at the Los Angeles store Lassens Natural Food & Vitamins on May 10. They’ve since been photographed kissing in her car, spending Memorial Day weekend together and holding hands during a hike in L.A. on June 13.

“They are hanging out and seeing each other,” an insider previously told Us Weekly.

The Spring Breakers star most recently dated Cara Delevingne. Us confirmed on May 6 that they split after nearly two years of dating. The model, 27, defended Ashley’s new relationship just days later via Instagram Stories.

“It’s more important now than ever to spread love, not hate,” she wrote at the time. “To everyone hating on @ashleybenson please stop. You don’t know the truth, only her and I do and that’s exactly how it should be.” (Ashley also dated Justin Bieber’s good friend Ryan Good for three years until they split in 2014.)

G-Eazy, for his part, was previously linked to Lana Del Rey and split from Halsey for the second time in 2018.

Scroll down to see more photos from the wedding.