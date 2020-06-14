Ashley Benson and G-Eazy Hold Hands While Grocery Shopping in Los Angeles

Out and about! Ashley Benson and G-Eazy were spotted displaying some PDA at the grocery store after stepping out for a hike in Los Angeles on Saturday, June 13.

The Pretty Little Liars alum, 30, wore a white T-shirt, black shorts and sneakers while G-Eazy (real name Gerald Gillum), 31, donned a black T-shirt and shorts.

The pair sparked romance rumors when they were seen together at the Los Angeles store Lassens Natural Food & Vitamins on May 10. One day later, Benson and the rapper were seen kissing in her car while they picked up take-out food. The twosome — who collaborated on a cover of Radiohead’s “Creep” in April — also enjoyed a ride in G-Eazy’s Ferarri over the Memorial Day weekend.

A source told Us Weekly in May that although Benson and G-Eazy are spending time together, they aren’t looking for a committed relationship.

“They are hanging out and seeing each other, but it’s not serious,” the insider said at the time.

The show of togetherness comes just weeks after Us confirmed on May 6 that the Spring Breakers star split from Cara Delevingne after nearly two years of dating.

The model, 27, defended her ex spending time with the “No Limit” rapper via her Instagram Stories on May 14. “It’s more important now than ever to spread love, not hate,” she wrote at the time. “To everyone hating on @ashleybenson please stop. You don’t know the truth, only her and I do and that’s exactly how it should be.”

One day earlier, Benson acknowledged her split from Delevingne when she “liked” a fan’s Instagram post. “Can’t Ashley have friends now?” the post read. “STOP SAYING ASHLEY CHEATED! OR EVEN CARA! They just need friends right now more than ever.”

The California native and Delevingne were first linked in August 2018 when they were spotted kissing at Heathrow Airport in London. However, the Carnival Row star didn’t confirm their romance until June 2019. G-Eazy, for his part, previously dated Halsey and was linked to singer Lana Del Rey.

Scroll down to see photos of Benson and G-Eazy’s day out in Los Angeles.