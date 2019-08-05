The Attire

“It’s got to be strapless, sweetheart. I think princess ball gown,” the bride-to-be dished to Us in July of her dress. “I can wear, like, a mermaid or a form-fitting dress at any event I go to, so I kind of want to do the ball gown, which I can’t do at any other time.” Meanwhile, Haibon may make a bold move and sport a white jacket while saying his vows. “My color scheme is probably going to be a black tux, white, is there another? Maybe I’ll wear a while jacket. Maybe I’ll mix it up a little bit, yeah. Spice it up,” he told Us in November.

Iaconetti added in April 2019 that she will wear two dresses on her big day. “They are both princess gowns that everyone would kind of expect from me,” she explained. “One is cleaner and one is more, I want to say, Victorian-esque.”