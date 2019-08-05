The Music

The Bachelor in Paradise alums will have a “special musical guest” perform at their wedding. Iaconetti told Us in March 2019, “[It’s not the] Backstreet Boys … and it’s not Rob Thomas … but we’re both very big fans.” She later told Entertainment Tonight that former American Idol winner David Cook would be the musical guest. “He is one of my favorite artists ever and I mean, my favorite American Idol ever, so it’s really cool that he is going to perform at our wedding,” she revealed on June 1. “He has, like, the warmest voice ever. He just can like, warm up an entire room, so we love that romanticism.”