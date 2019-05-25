The Bachelor‘s Ashley Iaconetti is officially celebrating being a Bachelorette!

The Bachelor in Paradise star headed to a New Kids on the Block concert at the Honda Center in Anaheim, California, on Friday, May 24, to celebrate her upcoming nuptials to fiancé and former costar Jared Haibon.

“It’s my bachelorette party day!!” the reality TV star, 31, captioned a photo on Instagram Stories. “@nkotb here we come!!” Drawn on top of the pic of her with her sister, Lauren, and five other women, is an arrow pointing to a hashtag written on her sweatshirt, “#NKOTBachelorette.”

New Kids on the Block’s North American MixTape Tour kicked off on May 7, and includes guest performances by Salt-N-Pepa, Tiffany, Debbie Gibson and Naughty by Nature.

The “Almost Famous” podcast host has been open about planning her summer 2019 wedding, including which Bachelor Nation stars made the guest list and bridal parties.

“Nick [Viall] and Dean [Unglert] are groomsmen of Jared’s,” the reality star, 31, told Us Weekly in April.

She also said that season 2 Bachelor in Paradise couple Tanner and Jade Tolbert will also be involved in the ceremony.

“Tanner is maybe officiating if he can make it in time,” she explained, noting that their second child is due near her wedding date. “Depending [on] when the baby is born, Tanner will officiate. Jade is in my bridal party if she can come, but that’s really up in the air.”

The freelance journalist also mentioned on the “The Viall Files” in March that the couple will have a musical guest for their special day in Rhode Island. “We’re not talking, like, Backstreet Boys level,” she added. “And it’s not Rob Thomas.”

See more pics from the bachelorette celebration!