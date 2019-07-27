Ashley Iaconetti Buys Jade Roper a ‘Due Date’ Salad So That She Goes Into Labor

It’s worth a shot! Ashley Iaconetti had one last trick up her sleeve to help induce fellow Bachelor in Paradise star Jade Roper into labor.

“We went out of our way to get what is called, like, the ‘due date salad,'” the reality TV star, 30, said in an Instagram Story video on Friday, July 26. “It’s at this cafe in Studio City. They have had a 30-year history of women going into labor after eating this salad.”

The meal she bought is called the “Maternity Salad” from Italian restaurant Caioti Pizza Cafe. It’s credited on the eatery’s website as “‘THE’ Salad” with romaine, watercress, walnuts and gorgonzola. The balsamic vinaigrette-based dressing is supposed to be the secret ingredient to help push women into labor.

The TV personality and her fiancé, Jared Haibon, were headed to Roper, 32, and her husband, fellow Bachelor Nation star Tanner Tolbert‘s house for a “sleepover.”

While Iaconetti wants to help out her friend, she admitted she also has an ulterior motive as Roper is her bridesmaid. “Let’s just say if the baby doesn’t come soon, she can’t go to wedding. Let’s hope this works, we’ll let you know. I hope her water breaks while we’re over!”

The podcast host and Haibon, 30, are planning to wed this August in Rhode Island. The Bachelor in Paradise costars got engaged in June 2018, three years after meeting on the show. And it’s still up in the air if the cameras will be rolling for their nuptials.

“I think we’re both down for it, but our caveat is that we want as many guests as we want and we don’t want to have to be limited to that,” Iaconetti said on her “Almost Famous” podcast in June 2018. “So if we couldn’t have it the way we imagined, that’s the only reason we wouldn’t want to do it … We want it, we want it.”

Roper and Tolbert, 32, married in January 2016 and share daughter Emerson, 23 months.