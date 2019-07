September 13, 1998

Ashton Kutcher and Mila Kunis met on the set of the 1998 hit comedy series That ’70s Show. The onscreen couple attended the 50th annual primetime Emmy Awards with costars Wilmer Valderrama, Topher Grace, Laura Prepon and Danny Masterson at the Shrine Auditorium in L.A.

