Bachelor Nation is already so in love with Arie Luyendyk Jr. and Lauren Burnham’s baby girl! Hours after the couple welcomed their first child, former Bachelor and Bachelorette stars shared their well wishes with the new parents.

The race car driver, 37, shared the happy news of their daughter’s arrival on Wednesday, May 29. He later took to Instagram to share the first photo of her beautiful little face along with a sweet message to his wife, 27, and revealed the newborn’s name.

“This was first time she laid eyes on me and I’m forever changed ❤️ Alessi Ren Luyendyk,” the doting dad wrote, sparking reaction from longtime Bachelor host Chris Harrison and former contestants of the hit reality TV dating show.

“Congrats buddy!” Sean Lowe, who also found love on the ABC series, wrote in the comments section. (Lowe met and got engaged to now-wife Catherine Giudici on season 17 of The Bachelor in 2013 and now share two sons: Samuel, 2, and 12-month-old Isaiah.)

J.P. Rosenbaum, Vanessa Grimaldi and Lauren Bushnell were among the others who gushed over Luyendyk Jr. and Burnham’s daughter, and the comments didn’t stop there. Even Flip or Flop star Christina Anstead — who is pregnant with her first child with husband Ant Antstead — got in on the celebration.

“Congrats,” Christina, 35, wrote with a heart emoji. “She’s perfect!”

The first-time mama also shared an intimate image of the newborn shortly after she gave birth, garnering even more comments of congratulations. “Alessi Ren Luyendyk. Born May 29, 2019 @ 2:09pm. 6lbs, 13 oz. 20 inches long. She is sweet, calm and @ariejr and I could not be more in love with her,” she wrote.

Us Weekly broke the news in November 2018 that Luyendyk Jr. and Burnham — who wed in Maui in January — were adding to their brood.

Scroll down to see who else honored the new parents and their daughter!