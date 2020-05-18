Rachel Lindsay

The season 13 Bachelorette, who was the franchise’s first black lead, took to Instagram on Sunday to say that she was “personally offended” by the Alabama native’s use of the racial epithet. She posted a video message to “educate people on the word” and its origins — and also called out Brown’s apology.

“It’s easy to make a statement, it’s easy to hide behind words, but when you’re bold enough to say the N-word on camera, on your platform … then you need to be bold enough to use your face on camera and apologize in the same way that you said the word,” Lindsay said. “I’m not discrediting the apology, I’m just saying we can’t give people a pass for this. You have to hold people accountable for what they’re doing.”