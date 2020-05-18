Tyler Cameron

The model — who was the runner-up on Brown’s season of The Bachelorette in 2019 and more recently quarantined with her at his Florida home amid the COVID-19 pandemic — reposted Lindsay’s video on his Instagram Stories on Sunday.

“Rachel hit the nail on the head,” Cameron captioned his post. “Y’all need to go look at the comments. We have a long ways to go on this issue and a lot to learn. If you find yourself getting defensive, you are part of the problem. This is not about dragging HB. This is about using your platform for reasons like this. So we can educate those who don’t get it. This is bigger than HB. This is a societal problem.”

In response to a direct message from a fan who insisted Brown “did nothing wrong” and was simply reciting lyrics, the general contractor wrote, “Those that say that it’s part of the song and that they can sing it are so out of touch. HB is not a racist. I know. But blaming the rap artist is not the answer. Educate yourself and listen to what Rachel has to say about the word Bitch and hopefully it’ll start to click for you.”

Cameron concluded, “In these moments you have the opportunity to burry [sic] someone or lift them up. We need to lift HB up from this. She is learning and growing just like every single one of us. Love rids hate. Hate only makes more hate. Let’s learn and lift each other up with love.”